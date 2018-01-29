बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ee86b4f1c1bff388b51ff","slug":"anushka-sharma-trolls-after-posting-pic-of-sui-dhaga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0941\u0908 \u0927\u093e\u0917\u093e' \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0939 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'सुई धागा' लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने पोस्ट की ऐसी फोटो, लोग बोले- शादी के बाद यह तो होना ही था
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 04:57 PM IST
फिल्म 'जीरो' से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाली अनुष्का शर्मा एक बार फिर लाइमलाइट में है। हाल ही में अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'सुई धागा' से उनका पहला लुक आउट हो गया है। खास बात यह है कि अनुष्का शर्मा ने खुद सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर करके अपने इस लुक को फैंस के साथ शेयर किया है।
