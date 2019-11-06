शहर चुनें

विराट कोहली के बर्थडे पर अनुष्का शर्मा ने जलाए दीये, भूटान से सामने आईं अनदेखी तस्वीरें

Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 08:39 AM IST
anushka virat
anushka virat - फोटो : social media
अनुष्का शर्मा पति विराट कोहली के साथ इन दिनों भूटान में छुटि्टयां मना रही हैं । 5 नवंबर को विराट ने अपना 31वां जन्मदिन मनाया । अनुष्का ने भूटान से कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं । अनुष्का शर्मा ने तस्वीरें शेयर कर विराट को अपने तरीके से जन्मदिन की बधाई दी । 
anushka sharma virat kohli
anushka virat
anushka virat - फोटो : social media
anushka virat
anushka virat - फोटो : social media
अनुष्का शर्मा, विराट कोहली
अनुष्का शर्मा, विराट कोहली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
anushka virat
anushka virat - फोटो : social media
अनुष्का शर्मा, विराट कोहली
अनुष्का शर्मा, विराट कोहली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
