विराट कोहली के बर्थडे पर अनुष्का शर्मा ने जलाए दीये, भूटान से सामने आईं अनदेखी तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dc238818ebc3e5b226429a1","slug":"anushka-sharma-share-photo-with-virat-kohli-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947, \u092d\u0942\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anushka virat
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dc238818ebc3e5b226429a1","slug":"anushka-sharma-share-photo-with-virat-kohli-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947, \u092d\u0942\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anushka virat
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dc238818ebc3e5b226429a1","slug":"anushka-sharma-share-photo-with-virat-kohli-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947, \u092d\u0942\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अनुष्का शर्मा, विराट कोहली
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5dc238818ebc3e5b226429a1","slug":"anushka-sharma-share-photo-with-virat-kohli-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947, \u092d\u0942\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anushka virat
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dc238818ebc3e5b226429a1","slug":"anushka-sharma-share-photo-with-virat-kohli-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947, \u092d\u0942\u091f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अनुष्का शर्मा, विराट कोहली
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया