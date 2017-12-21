Download App
PM मोदी ने किया अनुष्का का 'विराट' Welcome, तस्वीरें-वीडियो बताएंगी इस मुलाकात का सच

amarujala.com- Presented By: भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 11:44 AM IST
anushka sharma and virat kohli met pm modi and give invitation card

आज अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली का रिसेप्‍शन है। इससे पहले कल शाम को विराट और अनुष्का पीएम मोदी को इनवाइट करने के लिए पीएमओ हाउस पहुंचे थे। मोदी को कार्ड देते हुए विरुष्का की तस्वीरें और वीडियो भी सामने आया।

