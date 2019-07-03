शहर चुनें

ब्रेकअप के बाद अंकिता की जिंदगी में फिर लौटा प्यार, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के प्रपोज करने पर दिया ऐसा जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 04:28 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande - फोटो : social media
छोटे पर्दे की मशहूर अदाकारा अंकिता लोखंडे सुशांत राजपूत से ब्रेकअप के बाद अब ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विक्की जैन को डेट करने की वजह से सुर्खियों में हैं। साल की शुरुआत में ही अभिनेत्री ने इस बात की पुष्टि की थी वह बिलासपुर बेस्ड बिजनेसमैन विक्की जैन संग रिलेशनशिप में हैं। वहीं अब अंकिता लोखंडे और विक्की जैन अपनी रोमांटिक तस्वीरों की वजह से चर्चा में हैं। 
 
अंकिता लोखंडे विक्की जैन सुंशात सिंह राजपूत रिया चक्रवर्ती
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande - फोटो : social media
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande - फोटो : social media
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande - फोटो : social media
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande - फोटो : file photo
Ankita Lokhande Sushant
Ankita Lokhande Sushant - फोटो : twitter
