{"_id":"5a8d283d4f1c1b05738b892a","slug":"amy-jackson-may-tie-the-knot-this-year-with-boyfriend-george-panayiotou","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940\u0915 \u092c\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अनुष्का के बाद अक्षय की ये लीड एक्ट्रेस करने जा रही हैं शादी, प्रतीक बब्बर से जुड़ चुका है नाम
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 02:16 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार के बाद रजनीकांत की फिल्म में लीड रोल निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस एमी जैक्सन जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाली हैं। खबरों की मानें तो वह अपने लॉग टाइम अरबपति ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जॉर्ज पानायियोटौ से इसी साल शादी कर सकती हैं।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.