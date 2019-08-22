शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   amitabh bachchan show kbc 11 single mother sindhutai sapkal will come in this

केबीसी 11: अमिताभ बच्चन ने इस कंटेस्टेंट के छुए पैर, जानें कौन है सिंधुताई सपकाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 01:05 PM IST
sindu tai sapkal
1 of 5
sindu tai sapkal - फोटो : social media
अमिताभ बच्चन का हिट रियलिटी शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति सीजन 11' शुरू हो चुका है । इस हफ्ते कर्मवीर स्पेशल एपिसोड टेलीकास्ट होगा । इस एपिसोड में कई समाजसेवी ये क्विज शो खेलते नजर आएंगे। इसके पहले एपिसोड में सिंगल मदर सिन्धुताई सपकाल आने वाली हैं । इस एपिसोड का एक प्रोमो पहले ही रिलीज हो चुका है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan kbc kaun banega crorepati kbc 11 sindhutai sapkal अमिताभ बच्चन कौन बनेगा करोड़पति केबीसी 11 सिंधुताई सपकाल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

akshay kumar
Bollywood

कमाई के मामले में फोर्ब्स लिस्ट में चौथे नंबर पर अक्षय कुमार, एक साल में कमाए इतने करोड़ रुपये

22 अगस्त 2019

अमर उजाला के कैमरे में कैद हुए सेलेब्स
Bollywood

सारा-जान्हवी से वरुण- मलाइका तक, कोई दिखा क्यूट तो किसी ने दिखाया स्वैग

22 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
varun dhawan
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर के नक्शेकदम पर चला ये अभिनेता, गर्लफ्रेंड संग विदेश में करने जा रहा शाही शादी!

22 अगस्त 2019

abhishek bachchan, aishwarya rai
Bollywood

अभिषेक-ऐश्वर्या की शादी में जमकर झूमे थे अमिताभ और जया, 12 साल बाद सामने आई अनदेखी तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2019

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Astrology Services

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty
Bollywood

कमाई के मामले में सुनील शेट्टी से कम नहीं हैं उनकी पत्नी, इसलिए कहलाती हैं बॉलीवुड की लेडी अंबानी

22 अगस्त 2019

पार्टी में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
Bollywood

पार्टी मूड में नजर आए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, 'गुड्डू भैया' का नजर आया देसी अंदाज

22 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

'अंधाधुन' की सक्सेस पार्टी
Bollywood

इन लोगों को दिया आयुष्मान ने 'अंधाधुन' की कामयाबी का श्रेय, जमकर नाचे शर्मीले स्वभाव के राघवन

22 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

'जितनी इज्जत कमाई है सब निकल जाएगी', जानें ऐसा क्यों बोले अक्षय कुमार

22 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
विज्ञापन
karishma kapoor
Bollywood

इस गाने में करिश्मा कपूर ने बदली थी 30 बार ड्रेस, फिल्म का नाम जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

22 अगस्त 2019

sacred games 2 memes
Bollywood

पारले जी से लेकर स्वीगी तक ने 'सेक्रेड गेम्स 2' पर किए ट्वीट, 'काली चाय' पर ऐसे लिए मजे

22 अगस्त 2019

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Astrology Services

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Javed Akhtar and Veena Malik
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर का इमरान खान को जवाब और वीना मलिक का विवादित ट्वीट सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

22 अगस्त 2019

Veena Malik and Abhinandan Vardhman
Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने अभिनंदन पर किया विवादित ट्वीट, भारतीय यूजर्स ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

22 अगस्त 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने करीना कपूर को लेकर कहा, 'वो एक दोस्त से ज्यादा मेरे अब्बा की पत्नी हैं'

22 अगस्त 2019

Mika Singh
Bollywood

मीका सिंह पर लगा बैन हटाया गया, कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोले- 'सोनू निगम और नेहा कक्कड़ से कोई कुछ नहीं कहता'

22 अगस्त 2019

boney kapoor
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश की बॉलीवुड डेब्यू 'श्रीदेवी बंगलो' फिर खतरे में, एक और लीगल नोटिस भेजेंगे बोनी कपूर

22 अगस्त 2019

Mika Singh
Bollywood

माफी मांगने के बाद बोले मीका सिंह, कहा- मेरी मर्जी मैं जहां शो करूं, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस छोड़कर निकले

22 अगस्त 2019

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty
Bollywood

पहली मुलाकात में माना को दिल दे बैठे थे सुनील शेट्टी, इस वजह से शादी के लिए करना पड़ा 9 साल इंतजार

22 अगस्त 2019

Javed Akhtar and Imran Khan
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर ने इमरान खान की उधेड़ दी बखिया, अल्पसंख्यकों को मोदी सरकार से बताया था खतरा

22 अगस्त 2019

sushmita sen
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच सुष्मिता ने शेयर की ये तस्वीर, कमेंट किए बिना नहीं रह पाए रोहमन

22 अगस्त 2019

समीरा रेड्डी और ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

ऋतिक रोशन ने ऐसे की थी समीरा रेड्डी की मदद, एक्ट्रेस बोली- जितना शुक्रिया कहूं उतना कम है

21 अगस्त 2019

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

बचपन की तस्वीर शेयर करते ही इस अभिनेत्री का सितारे उड़ाने लगे मजाक, पहचानिए आखिर कौन हैं ये?

21 अगस्त 2019

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

सारा अली खान को इस एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- गाय, मिला ये दमदार जवाब, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

21 अगस्त 2019

sindu tai sapkal
sindu tai sapkal - फोटो : social media
sindhutai sapkal
sindhutai sapkal - फोटो : social media
sindhutai sapkal
sindhutai sapkal - फोटो : social media
sindhutai sapkal
sindhutai sapkal - फोटो : social media
sindhutai sapkal
sindhutai sapkal - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज आज शुरू, देखिए कहां और कब है पहला मुकाबला

भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच दो टेस्ट सीरीज का गुरुवार को पहला मैच है। जानते हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम और वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट टीम के बीच इस मुकाबले को आप कब और कहां देखें।

22 अगस्त 2019

कांग्रेस 2:42

चिदंबरम के सपोर्ट में उतरी कांग्रेस, मोदी सरकार पर लगाया बदले की भावना से काम करने का आरोप

22 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:02

राज ठाकरे ने क्यों की थी बाला साहेब से बगावत

22 अगस्त 2019

कार्ति चिदंबरम 1:15

INX मीडिया केस: पी चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़के बेटे कार्ति, ‘हम लड़ेंगे राजनीतिक और कानूनी लड़ाई'

22 अगस्त 2019

राज ठाकरे 1:31

चिदंबरम के बाद राज ठाकरे पर ईडी का शिकंजा, एहतियातन कई इलाकों में लगाई गई धारा 144

22 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited