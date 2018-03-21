शहर चुनें

49 साल पुरानी बात को याद कर इमोशनल हुए बिग बी, इस तस्वीर को दिखाकर मांगते थे काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 11:24 AM IST
AMITABH BACHCHAN
1 of 5
अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहते हैं। इन दिनों वह फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदुस्तान' और 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' की शूटिंग में बिजी है। इस बीच बॉलीवुड के महानायक ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसा पोस्ट कर दिया जो चुटकियों में वायरल हो गया।
amitabh bachchan

