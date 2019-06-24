एक पिता ने बेटी की शादी में गाया गाना, वीडियो देख अमिताभ बच्चन की आंखों में आ गए आंसू

{"_id":"5d10a3468ebc3e65175b44f0","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-share-a-video-and-wrote-in-tears","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
amitabh bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d10a3468ebc3e65175b44f0","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-share-a-video-and-wrote-in-tears","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d10a3468ebc3e65175b44f0","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-share-a-video-and-wrote-in-tears","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
amitabh bachchan
- फोटो : social media