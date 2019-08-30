शहर चुनें

अक्षय खन्ना को बिना बालों के देख हैरान हुए फैंस, बोले- 'ये क्या से क्या हो गया'

Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:42 AM IST
akshaye khanna
1 of 5
akshaye khanna - फोटो : social media
अक्षय खन्ना उसी वक्त मीडिया के सामने आते हैं, जब उनकी कोई फिल्म आने वाली होती है। फिल्म ना होने पर वो लाइम लाइट से दूर रहना पसंद करते हैं । उनकी अगली फिल्म सेक्शन 375 रिलीज को तैयार है । इसमें वो ऋचा चड्ढा के साथ दिखेंगे । यह फिल्म एक कोर्टरूम ड्रामा है । अक्षय फिल्म में फेमस क्रिमिनल लॉयर तरुण सलूजा का रोल निभाते नजर आएंगे । 
section 375 richa chadha
