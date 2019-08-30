इस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहे अक्षय कुमार, जबरदस्त मीम्स बनाकर फैंस उड़ा रहे मजाक

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) के साथ मिशन मंगल (Mission Mangal) के बाद तापसी पन्नू अब एक फिल्म के लिए तैयार हैं। फिल्म का नाम है रश्मि रॉकेट। कुछ घंटे पहले ही इसका मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया है। इस पोस्टर टीजर को शेयर करने के साथ अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- यह रॉकेट ट्रैक पर अपने अगले मिशन के लिए तैयार है। रश्मि रॉकेट में तापसी के किरदार की एक झलक। ये फिल्म पीवी सिंधू का बायोपिक लग रही है।

This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she's off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket.@MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya

Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis pic.twitter.com/5whNWUcuus