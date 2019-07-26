शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Akshay Kumar announced his new film Bachchan Pandey will release with Aamir Khan Lal Singh Chadha

मिशन मंगल के बाद 'बच्चन पांडे' बनकर लौटे अक्षय, सलमान के बाद अब निशाने पर आमिर खान

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 03:09 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan
1 of 4
Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan - फोटो : amar ujala
अगले साल ईद पर सिनेमा के सुल्तान सलमान खान की फिल्म इंशाअल्लाह के आ जाने से अपनी फिल्म सूर्यवंशी की रिलीज डेट खिसकने की चोट सहला रहे अक्षय कुमार ने अब अगले साल क्रिसमस पर अपनी नई फिल्म रिलीज करने की ठानी है। इस दिन आमिर खान अपनी अगली फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा रिलीज करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार को अक्षय की नई फिल्म बच्चन पांडे का भी इसी तारीख को रिलीज करने का ऐलान हो गया।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bachchan pandey akshay kumar aamir khan salman khan inshallah sooryavanshi lal singh chadha बच्चन पांडे अक्षय कुमार आमिर खान सलमान खान इंशाअल्लाह सूर्यवंशी लाल सिंह चड्ढा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पति आयुष और भाई सलमान के साथ अर्पिता
Bollywood

सलमान खान की बहन के घर से फिर आने वाली है गुड न्यूज, 6 साल डेटिंग के बाद अर्पिता ने रचाई थी शादी

26 जुलाई 2019

Rahul Mahajan
Bollywood

3 महीने में 18 साल छोटी विदेशी दुल्हन घर ले आए राहुल महाजन, ऐसे शुरू हुई ये रोमांचक लव स्टोरी

26 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
rahul mahajan
Bollywood

राहुल महाजन ने 18 साल छोटी नताल्या से की थी तीसरी शादी, डिंपी ने कहा था- 'इसे न सहना पड़े'

26 जुलाई 2019

dilip kumar, atal bihari vajpayee
Bollywood

अटल बिहारी के कहने पर दिलीप कुमार ने की थी नवाज शरीफ से बात, कारगिल को लेकर लगा दी थी क्लास

26 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Nora Fatehi
Bollywood

स्ट्रगल के दिनों में नोरा फतेही पर भद्दे कमेंट करते थे लोग, 8 लड़कियों के साथ शेयर करती थीं फ्लैट

26 जुलाई 2019

Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

विराट के बाद रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को भी किया अनफॉलो! इस बात को लेकर पड़ी दरार

26 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

fat to fit
Bollywood

समीरा रेड्डी ही नहीं ये 7 स्टार्स भी हुए फैट टू फिट, अदनान सामी ने कम किया था 108 किलो वजन

26 जुलाई 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bollywood

बेटी आराध्या के साथ डिनर पर स्पॉट हुए ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक, इस लुक में नजर आया बच्चन परिवार

26 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
विज्ञापन
kangana
Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा मामले में दो गुटों में बंटा बॉलीवुड, अब कंगना समेत 61 सेलिब्रिटीज ने पीएम को लिखी चिट्ठी

26 जुलाई 2019

amitabh-jaya and jaya prada
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार पर भड़के अमर सिंह और आजम खान पर भड़की प्रदा सहित ये हैं बड़ी खबरें

26 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Super 30
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पैसों की 'बरसात', द लॉयन किंग के साथ सुपर 30 और कबीर सिंह भी दिखा रहीं दम

26 जुलाई 2019

Amar Singh
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार पर भड़के अमर सिंह, बोले- जया अपने पति से कहें 'जुम्मा चुम्मा दे दे' न करें

26 जुलाई 2019

Sameera Reddy
Bollywood

वजन घटाने में गुजर गया इस एक्ट्रेस का बचपन, अब बॉलीवुड को भी कह चुकी हैं अलविदा

26 जुलाई 2019

nazim
Bollywood

अलग धर्म की लड़की से शादी करने जा रहा 'साथ निभाना साथिया' का एक्टर, कहा- 'उस पर कुछ थोपूंगा नहीं'

26 जुलाई 2019

Jaya Prada
Bollywood

आजम खान के विवादित बयान पर भड़क गईं जयाप्रदा, बोलीं- 'हिम्मत कैसे हुई'

26 जुलाई 2019

kader khan and Govinda
Bollywood

गोविंदा ने बताई अवॉर्ड शो की असलियत, कई हिट देने के बाद भी इस वजह नहीं जीत पाए आज तक

26 जुलाई 2019

anup jalota
Bollywood

मां की प्रेयर मीट में भावुक दिखे अनूप जलोटा, उदित नारायण से पंकज उधास तक कई सेलेब्स पहुंचे

26 जुलाई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

शादी को लेकर पहले भी 4 बार दिल का दर्द उड़ेल चुके सलमान, एक बयान पर तो फैंस को भी विश्वास नहीं

26 जुलाई 2019

Actors
Bollywood

हैंडसम होकर भी खास पहचान नहीं बना पाए ये 6 एक्टर, कई तो लाइमलाइट से हुए दूर

26 जुलाई 2019

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

शाहरुख-करीना समेत स्पॉट हुए बॉलीवुड के ये सितारे, देखें कौन-किस अंदाज में आया नजर

26 जुलाई 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार पर फिर बरसे अनुराग कश्यप, बोले- संसद में वही बिल पास हो रहे जिनमें सरकार की भलाई

26 जुलाई 2019

रिंकी खन्ना
Bollywood

गोविंदा की हीरोइन बनते ही हिट हो गई थी राजेश खन्ना की ये बेटी, फ्लॉप होते ही छोड़ दिया भारत

26 जुलाई 2019

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan
Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan - फोटो : amar ujala
Bachchan Pandey
Bachchan Pandey - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
aamir khan
aamir khan - फोटो : file photo
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सनी से संभाले नहीं संभल रहे उनके दो चांद के टुकड़े, कैमरों को देख भागे चले आए

सनी लियोन इन दिनों अपने काम से ज्यादा अपने बच्चों को लेकर चर्चा मंं रहती हैं। वो हमेशा अपने बच्चों के साथ नजर आती हैं। लेकिन सनी उनकी शरारतों से भी काफी परेशान रहती हैं।

26 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:58

निशाना न चूकता तो आज जिंदा न होते मुशर्रफ और नवाज

26 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

कारगिल युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने बना दिया था गोले बरसाने का रिकॉर्ड

26 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:15

रोहित शर्मा ने विराट कोहली के बाद अब अनुष्का शर्मा का साथ भी छोड़ा!

26 जुलाई 2019

राजनाथ 1:53

कारगिल दिवस के 20 साल पर लोकसभा में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पाकिस्तान को घेरा

26 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited