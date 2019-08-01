मंदिर में ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर पहुंच गए 'शिवभक्त' अजय देवगन, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने लगा दी क्लास

{"_id":"5d41f3d58ebc3e6c9f0f828c","slug":"ajay-devgn-troll-after-wearing-shorts-to-a-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u090f '\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924' \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgn
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d41f3d58ebc3e6c9f0f828c","slug":"ajay-devgn-troll-after-wearing-shorts-to-a-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u090f '\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924' \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgn
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d41f3d58ebc3e6c9f0f828c","slug":"ajay-devgn-troll-after-wearing-shorts-to-a-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u090f '\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924' \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgn
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
{"_id":"5d41f3d58ebc3e6c9f0f828c","slug":"ajay-devgn-troll-after-wearing-shorts-to-a-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u090f '\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924' \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgn
- फोटो : social media