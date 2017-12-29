बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4619574f1c1b6a118baa9c","slug":"ajay-devgn-shares-the-first-look-of-his-debut-marathi-production-aapla-manus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0906\u092a\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u0947\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अजय देवगन की मराठी फिल्म 'आपला मानूस' का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज, सीरियल लुक में नजर आए नाना पाटेकर
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 04:52 PM IST
एक्टर अजय देवगन मराठी फिल्म से प्रोडक्शन में अपनी पारी शुरू करने जा रहे है। अजय देवगन मराठी फिल्म 'आपला मानूस' को प्रोड्यूस करते दिखाई देगें। इस बीच फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया है।
