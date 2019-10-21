शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   after ram charan wife actress khushbu sundar expresses her displeasure to PM Modi

राम चरण की पत्नी के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने PM मोदी से जताई नाराजगी, कहा- 'सिर्फ बॉलीवुड ही क्यों?'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 08:57 AM IST
pm modi
1 of 6
pm modi - फोटो : social media
महात्मा गांधी के 150वें जयंती वर्ष पर बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े सितारे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के आवास पर पहुंचे । इस खास कार्यक्रम में शाहरुख खान, आमिर खान, कंगना रनौत समेत कई सेलेब्स नजर आए। सोशल मीडिया पर इन सभी सितारों की पीएम मोदी के साथ सेल्फी वायरल हो रही है । इस खास मौके पर पीएम मोदी सहित सभी सितारों ने गांधी जी के विचार को आगे बढ़ाने पर चर्चा की । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
kushboo sundar pm narendra modi ram charan upasana aamir khan shah rukh khan kangana ranaut
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

kartik aaryan
Bollywood

सारा से ब्रेकअप के बाद ऐसी हो गई कार्तिक आर्यन की हालत, तस्वीरें देख टूट सकता है फैंस का दिल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

महेश भूपति, लारा दत्ता, किरण राव
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: लारा दत्ता और आमिर की पत्नी किरण राव ने किया मतदान, देखें तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Shera
Bollywood

सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड बनने से पहले ये काम करते थे शेरा, जानें सोहेल खान ने इन्हें क्यों चुना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

esha deol, taimur
Bollywood

बेटी राध्या के बर्थडे पर एशा देओल ने दी पार्टी, क्यूट अंदाज से तैमूर ने बटोरी लाइमलाइट

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लाल कप्तान और वॉर
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम हुई सैफ की 'लाल कप्तान', 19वें दिन 'वॉर' ने जुटाए इतने करोड़

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Shammi Kapoor
Bollywood

उम्र भर जिस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार को तरसते रहे शम्मी कपूर, उसने एक झटके में तोड़ दिया था दिल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

शम्मी कपूर के जन्मदिन से जावेद अख्तर के ट्रोल होने तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

शम्मी कपूर
Bollywood

'तुमसे अच्छा कौन है' से लेकर 'आजकल तेरे मेरे प्यार के चर्चे' तक, सुनिए शम्मी कपूर के ये सदाबहार गाने

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

चार साल पुरानी न्यूज शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुए जावेद अख्तर, यूजर्स बोले- 'कितने पैग मार लिए...'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

PM Modi With Stars
Bollywood

सितारों के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर छाए पीएम मोदी, जानें तस्वीरें साझा कर किसने क्या कहा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

ileana dcruz
Bollywood

जब शो में सेक्स लाइफ पर पूछा गया सवाल तो अभिनेत्री बोलीं- 'इसमें दो आत्माएं शामिल होती हैं...'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Yash Chopra
Bollywood

यश चोपड़ाः रोमांस की नई इबारत लिखने वाला फिल्मकार, काफी बनाए सुपरस्टार, जब तक थी जान

20 अक्टूबर 2019

शम्मी कपूर
Bollywood

20 साल छोटी इस सुपरहिट हीरोइन ने ठुकराया शम्मी कपूर से शादी का प्रस्ताव, मंजूर नहीं थी शर्त

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Shammi Kapoor and Neila Devi
Bollywood

पहली पत्नी के निधन के बाद पूरी तरह टूट चुके थे शम्मी कपूर, दूसरी शादी के लिए रखी थी बड़ी शर्त

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भाग्यश्री
Bollywood

30 साल पहले इस अभिनेत्री ने सलमान से कहा था-'मैंने प्यार किया', ताजा तस्वीर में दिखती हैं ऐसी

20 अक्टूबर 2019

lady gaga
Bollywood

लेडी गागा का संस्कृत में लिखा गया मंत्र वायरल और कपिल ने ली PM मोदी संग सेल्फी, पांच खबरें

20 अक्टूबर 2019

shammi kapoor
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: ये हैं शम्मी कपूर के 10 यादगार किस्से, 'पत्नी गीता बाली की मांग में नहीं भरा था सिंदूर'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Baahubali: The Beginning
Bollywood

लंदन में चमके बाहुबली, दर्शकों ने खड़े होकर बजाई तालियां, प्रभास की फिल्म के नाम दर्ज हैं ये रिकॉर्ड

20 अक्टूबर 2019

kumar Sanu
Bollywood

'मेरा दिल भी कितना पागल है' से 'धीरे-धीरे से मेरी जिंदगी...' तक, सुनें कुमार सानू के 10 गीत

20 अक्टूबर 2019

राम चरण की पत्नी को पीएम मोदी से शिकायत
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स से मिले PM मोदी तो सुपरस्टार की पत्नी हुई खफा, चिट्ठी में बयां किया दिल का दर्द

20 अक्टूबर 2019

pm modi
pm modi - फोटो : social media
khushbu sundar
khushbu sundar
khushbu sundar
khushbu sundar - फोटो : social media
Pm Modi With Celebrities
Pm Modi With Celebrities - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
PM Modi With Stars
PM Modi With Stars - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Shah Rukh khan, PM Modi, Aamir Khan
Shah Rukh khan, PM Modi, Aamir Khan - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी, पीएम मोदी ने की मतदान की अपील

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में आज विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान कराए जा रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा के वोटरों से अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करने की अपील की है।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रैप गाकर मतदान के लिए जागरूकता 1:28

मतदान के लिए जागरुक करने का अनोखा तरीका, युवाओं की टोली रैप सॉन्ग गाकर कर रही वोटिंग की अपील

20 अक्टूबर 2019

अखिलेश सिंह 1:11

पीओके में सैन्य कार्रवाई पर कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश बोले, चुनावी समय में ही होती है सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भूमि पेडनेकर 1:46

फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग की खुशी में सड़क पर नाचने लगीं भूमि पेडनेकर, देखें एक्ट्रेस का मस्तमौला अंदाज

20 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:48

पाकिस्तान के मंसूबों पर बोफोर्स ने फिर दिखाया दम, पीओके स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों पर बोफोर्स से फायरिंग

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited