{"_id":"5a7a94404f1c1baa1b8b609f","slug":"after-marriage-anushka-and-virat-may-come-together-in-the-koffee-with-karan-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093f\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u092b\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शादी के बाद पहली बार इस शो का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं विरुष्का, एक साथ पिएंगे कॉफी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:35 AM IST
शादी के बाद से विरुष्का की कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुईं जिन्हें देखकर उनके फैंस बेहद खुश हुए। लेकिन अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि सबकी चहेती यह जोड़ी जल्द ही एक शो में नजर आने वाली है यहां तक की इस शो के नाम का भी खुलासा हो गया है।
