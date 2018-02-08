अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   after bigg boss 11 salman khan will go air dus ka dum

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद फिर से सलमान करेंगे छोटे पर्दे पर कमबैक, इस शो में दिखाएंगे दम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:39 AM IST
after bigg boss 11 salman khan will go air dus ka dum
1 of 5
छोटे पर्दे पर आने वाले रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 11 की जबरदस्त सफलता से चैनल से लेकर शो के होस्ट सलमान खान बहुत खुश है। अब सलमान के फैंस के खुशखबरी है। कलर्स और सलमान खान फिर से साथ काम करने वाले हैं और एक दूसरे रियलिटी शो को होस्ट करेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bigg boss 11 salman khan dus ka dum

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

urvashi rautela film hate story 4 new romantic number boond boond release
Bollywood

एक्टर के साथ उर्वशी रौतेला ने किया 'बूंद बूंंद' इश्क, 'हेट स्टोरी 4' के इस गाने में दिखे स्टीमी सीन

8 फरवरी 2018

Its confirm now Yami Gautam joins Shahid and Shraddha in Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Bollywood

यामी गौतम के सामने झुके प्रोड्यूसर, पहली बार शाहिद के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

8 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma shares another Instagram story after Virat Kohli record 34th ODI century
Bollywood

हसबैंड विराट की ऐतिहासिक पारी से गदगद WIFE अनुष्का ने फिर किया ये रोमांटिक काम, Rose Day रहेगा याद

8 फरवरी 2018

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

8 फरवरी 2018

bobby deol spotted with new look at fukrey star varun sharma birthday party
Bollywood

बॉडी बनाने के चक्कर में बॉबी देओल का हुआ ऐसा हाल, सलमान खान भी देखकर होंगे हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

barkha dutt got dipressed after seeing sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' देखकर भंसाली पर बिफरी बरखा, बोलीं- इतना खूबसूरत आत्मबलिदान, बेहद घिनौना

8 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde might be biggest regret of her career with item song
Bollywood

Bigg Boss विनर शिल्पा शिंदे के करियर की यह है सबसे बड़ी भूल, फैंस भी हुए नाराज

8 फरवरी 2018

these special songs for this valentine day for making love happy
Bollywood

प्रेमिका से मोहब्बत का इजहार करना है तो सुनाइए ये 10 सॉन्ग, कुछ कहने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी

8 फरवरी 2018

After Padmaavat Ranveer Singh become the youngest male actor to enter the 200 crore club
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, पीछे रह गए सलमान और शाहरुख

7 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra reveals her biggest secret about relationship
Bollywood

अमेरिकी एक्टर के प्यार में पागल हो चुकी थीं प्रियंका, टूटने के बाद कर ली ऐसी हालत

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

8 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh deepika padukone marriage fixed destination wedding reception in mumbai
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के सुपरहिट होते ही दीपिका ने दिया सरप्राइज, खिलजी से ऐसे रचाएंगी शादी

8 फरवरी 2018

most eligible bachelor salman khan announced he has found girl
Bollywood

इंतजार हुआ खत्म, 52 साल के सलमान का टि्वटर पर ऐसा ऐलान फैंस अचानक हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

abhishek bachchan tried his luck as a LIC agent know about unknown facts on his birthday
Bollywood

4 साल में 17 फ्लॉप और LIC एजेंट का काम, इन सबके के बावजूद पिता-पत्नी से 10 कदम आगे हैं अभिषेक बच्चन

5 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

8 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya and abhishek enjoying pizza date with aradhya in austrelia
Bollywood

एश्वर्या के पीछे-पीछे यहां पहुंचे अभिषेक, इस लोकल पिज्जा शॉप पर कर रहे 'Rose Day' सेलिब्रेट

7 फरवरी 2018

Katrina Kaif post selfie with thugs of hindostan trollers asked how aamir khan look taller than you
Bollywood

सलमान को छोड़ आमिर की बांहों में आते ही ट्रोल हुईं कटरीना, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे कमेंट

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

8 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone revealed father prakash padukone crush with madhuri dixit
Bollywood

दीपिका ने पिता प्रकाश पादुकोण पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, माधुरी दीक्षित की शादी से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.