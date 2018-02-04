अपना शहर चुनें

'पैडमैन' अक्षय की चुनौती को 'पद्मावती' ने किया पूरा, क्या यह बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी लेगी ये चुनौती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:00 PM IST
मिसेज फनीबोन्स के प्रोडक्शन तले बनी फिल्म 'पैडमैन'  9 फरवरी को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है। अक्षय कुमार की इस बहु प्रतीक्षित फिल्म के प्रचार के लिए एक अलग तरीका चुना गया है। हाल ही में अक्षय कुमार ने एक तस्वीर को शेयर किया था। इस तस्वीर में अक्षय कुमार ने सैनिटरी नैपकिन को पकड़ा था और आलिया भट्ट समेत दीपिका पादुकोण और विराट कोहली को चुनौती देते हुए कहा था कि आप भी ऐसा करें और अपने दोस्तों तक इस पैगाम को पहुंचाए।
 
