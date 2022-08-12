Ranveer Singh: बोल्ड फोटोशूट मामले में रणवीर सिंह को नोटिस, 22 अगस्त को दर्ज कराना होगा बयान

अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह अपने बोल्ड फोटोशूट के बाद से ही लगातार मुश्किलों में फंसते जा रहे हैं। एक मैगजीन के लिए कराए गए अपने न्यूड फोटो शूट के बाद उ्हें ना सिर्फ आलोचनाएं झेलनी पड़ी, बल्कि अभिनेता के खिलाफ एफआईआर तक दर्ज हो चुकी है। वहीं, अब इस मामले पर एक नई अपडेट सामने आई है।





Maharashtra: Actor Ranveer Singh to be served notice to record his statement in connection with his nude photoshoot controversy; summoned on August 22



A team of Mumbai Police reached his residence but couldn't serve the notice as he's not present in Mumbai right now.



