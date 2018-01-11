Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Aamir Khan praises Saif ali khan in KaalaKaandi See what he wrote on twitter

'कालाकांडी' को लेकर आमिर खान ने कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात, सैफ को नहीं हो रहा यकीन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:39 PM IST
Aamir Khan praises Saif ali khan in KaalaKaandi See what he wrote on twitter
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट कहे जाने वाले आमिर खान ने सैफ अली खान की अपकमिंग फिल्म कालाकांडी की तारीफ की है। आमिर ने गुरुवार को फिल्म के पहले प्रीमियर में शिरकत की और उसके बाद ट्विटर पर फिल्म की प्रशंसा की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
aamir khan kaalakaandi saif ali khan
कॉमेंट करें

Recommended

sapna choudhary bold item dance in bhojpuri film
Bollywood

सामने आया सपना चौधरी का नया बोल्ड अवतार, बिग बॉस 11 के बाद अब बिहार जीतने की तैयारी

11 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmavati officially changed padmaavat
Bollywood

नए नाम और नई तारीख पर रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावती', 25 जनवरी के धोखे में ना रहें

11 जनवरी 2018

Rhea Kapoor planning luxury honeymoon for Sonam and Anand Ahuja
Bollywood

शादी की शॉपिंग के साथ सोनम कपूर ने की हनीमून प्लानिंग, जानिए कौन से देश में जाएंगी

11 जनवरी 2018

police says 29 year old man who claimed to be aishwarya rai son may face leagal action
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय को मां बताने वाले 29 साल के इस शख्स के बारे में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, सामने आया हर एक सच

5 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

11 जनवरी 2018

arbaaz khan spotted with mystery girl found love again
Bollywood

तलाक के 7 महीने बाद अरबाज की ऐसी तस्वीर आई सामने, मलाइका के पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

5 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Padmavatis release on January 25 is not official read complete story
Bollywood

...तो 25 जनवरी को भी नहीं रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावती', मेकर्स ने दिया बड़ा बयान

11 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai may leave amitabh bachchan house jalsa and shift to new flat
Bollywood

क्या अमिताभ बच्चन का घर छोड़कर जाना चाहती हैं ऐश्वर्या? जान लें सच्चाई

11 जनवरी 2018

This is how Hrithik Roshan got birthday wish from ex wife Sussanne
Bollywood

तलाक के बावजूद पति ऋतिक के लिए उमड़ा WIFE सुजैन का प्यार, बोलीं-तुम हमेशा मेरी जिंदगी...

11 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai and abhishek bachchan bought apartment worth rupee 21 crore
Bollywood

PHOTOS: फीस बढ़ाते ही ऐश ने खरीदा 21 करोड़ का बंगला, स्विमिंग पूल एरिया देख दिमाग हिल जाएगा

7 जनवरी 2018

sonam kapoor get ready to marry boyfriend anand ahuja wedding detail leak
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान की इस बेटी की अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से फिक्स हुई शादी, लीक हुई सारी डिटेल

6 जनवरी 2018

Ishaan Khattar in love with Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए ये क्या कर बैठे ईशान खट्टर, शाहिद कपूर से फिर पड़ सकती है फटकार

10 जनवरी 2018

Sunny Leone wants Vikas Gupta to win the Bigg Boss 11 trophy
Bollywood

फिनाले से पहले सनी लियोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बता दिया कौन बनेगा बिग बॉस का विनर

11 जनवरी 2018

late actress nirupa roy sons fighting for dispute property
Bollywood

प्रॉपर्टी को लेकर एक्ट्रेस निरूपा रॉय के बेटों के बीच हुई मारपीट, मचाई तोड़फोड़

11 जनवरी 2018

salman khan brother in law ayush sharma maintain stardom before his bollywood entry
Bollywood

बिना फिल्में किए ही इतने महंगे शौक रखते हैं सलमान के जीजा, घर के किराए से ज्यादा है चप्पल की कीमत

7 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali mother become emotional after watching film Padmavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' देख इमोशनल हुईं संजय लीला भंसाली की मां, बोलीं 'राजपूत महिलाओं को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि'

11 जनवरी 2018

here is the reason behind aishwaraya surrogacy
Bollywood

फिर से प्रेगनेंट होने के बाद कैसी दिखीं ऐश्वर्या बच्चन, सामने आ गया POSTER

9 जनवरी 2018

dharmendra celebrate new year with his first wife prakash kaur
Bollywood

40 साल बाद पहली पत्नी प्रकाश कौर के साथ नजर आए धर्मेंद्र, बेटे बॉबी-सनी बने पास आने की वजह

4 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan daughter sara ali khan old video viral
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की बेटी का ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया, आखिर ये क्या कर रही हैं?

5 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman new song o saale sapne motion poster
Bollywood

'ओ साले सपने' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, ये है PADMAN का नया Track

11 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone starrer film padmavati will be released with 300 cuts
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' देखने को तैयार दर्शकों के लिए फिर बुरी खबर, 25 को रिलीज होगी फिल्म लेकिन...

9 जनवरी 2018

SRKs daughter Suhana Khans classroom video is going viral on internet
Bollywood

बेटे के बाद अब शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना का भी VIDEO लीक, दोस्त के साथ ऐसे आईं नजर

8 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.