बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'महाभारत' बनी आमिर खान के लिए सिर दर्द, रोल को लेकर हुए परेशान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
aamir khan is confused about his role of krishna or karn in his next upcoming film mahabharata
{"_id":"5a408b154f1c1b74698c3d1a","slug":"aamir-khan-is-confused-about-his-role-of-krishna-or-karn-in-his-next-upcoming-film-mahabharata","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924' \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:24 AM IST
बॉलीवुड में 'मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट' के नाम से पहचाने जाने वाले आमिर खान आजकल काफी परेशान हैं। फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदुस्तान' की शूटिंग खत्म करते ही वो फैंस को अपनी अगली फिल्म 'महाभारत' में दिखाई देने वाले हैं।
पढ़ें- इस इंसान से नफरत करती हैं ईशा गुप्ता, वजह बेहद खास
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a4075404f1c1b0d698c4111","slug":"actress-rakhi-sawant-wants-to-gift-condom-to-virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0935\u091c\u0939, VIDEO \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a407b524f1c1bf4688c32ee","slug":"know-why-hottie-esha-gupta-hates-her-fitness-trainer-bikash-so-much","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4069044f1c1b193e8babc1","slug":"first-time-mahesh-bhatt-and-soni-razdan-together-share-onscreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3f72584f1c1bbd208b8808","slug":"bigg-boss-11-arshi-khan-evicted-from-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0902 2 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 3 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!