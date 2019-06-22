शहर चुनें

पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ बदसलूकी करने वाले सातों आरोपियों को मिली जमानत, जानें क्या था मामला

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 09:14 AM IST
ushoshi sengupta
ushoshi sengupta - फोटो : social media
पूर्व मिस इंडिया उशोशी सेनगुप्ता इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में है। हाल ही में देर रात को उनके कैब ड्राइवर के साथ कुछ मनचले लड़कों ने मारपीट की। घटना बीते सोमवार रात की थी जब उशोशी सेनगुप्ता अपना काम खत्म करके कोलकाता के एक होटल से अपने घर लौट रही थीं। हालांकि मिस इंडिया की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में 7 युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया था। 
ushoshi sengupta miss india kolkata police mamta banerjee उशोशी सेनगुप्ता मिस इंडिया कोलकाता पुलिस ममता बनर्जी
ushoshi sengupta
ushoshi sengupta - फोटो : social media
Ushoshi Sengupta
Ushoshi Sengupta - फोटो : social media
ushoshi sengupta
ushoshi sengupta - फोटो : social media
ushoshi sengupta
ushoshi sengupta - फोटो : social media
ushoshi sengupta
ushoshi sengupta - फोटो : social media
