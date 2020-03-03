कपिल शर्मा शो में मेहमान बनकर आए भगवान 'राम', 33 साल बाद अब ऐसे दिखने लगे हैं लक्ष्मण और सीता

Indian TV ka sabse yadgaar show, Ramayan ki cast aa rahee hai Kapil ke manch par. #33YearsOfRamayan Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss saturday raat 9:30 baje @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh #ArunGovil #DeepikaChikhalia #SunilLahri

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:12am PST