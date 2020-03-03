शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › 33 Years Of Ramayan Star cast in The Kapil Sharma Show

कपिल शर्मा शो में मेहमान बनकर आए भगवान 'राम', 33 साल बाद अब ऐसे दिखने लगे हैं लक्ष्मण और सीता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 04:26 PM IST
रामायण
रामायण - फोटो : ट्विटर
कपिल शर्मा शो इस बार बेहद खास होने वाला है क्योंकि इस शो का हिस्सा बनने वाले हैं साक्षात भगवान राम, सीता और लक्ष्मण। शो का प्रोमो सोनी टीवी ने अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है। जिसमें रामायण के ये अमर किरदार इस शो से जुड़े किस्से बताते नजर आ रहे हैं। 1986- 1988 के बीच प्रसारित हुए इस सीरियल के एक्टर्स को लोग उनके असली नाम की जगह किरदार के नामों से ही जानने लगे थे। ये सीरियल इतना पॉपुलर था कि रामानंद सागर की रामायण का एक-एक किरदार लोगों को आज भी याद है। आइए तस्वीरों में दिखाते हैं इनका बदलता हुआ लुक।
 
33 years of ramayan the kapil sharma arun govil ram laxman sunil lahri arvind trivedi ravan ramayan star cast seeta
 
रामायण
रामायण - फोटो : ट्विटर
सीता
सीता - फोटो : ट्विटर
Ram
Ram - फोटो : ट्विटर
सुनील लहरी
सुनील लहरी - फोटो : ट्विटर
रावण
रावण - फोटो : Twitter
प्रभा मिश्रा
प्रभा मिश्रा - फोटो : Twitter
