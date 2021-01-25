वरुण और नताशा के लिए उमड़ा बॉलीवुड का प्यार, स्टार्स ने इस तरह दी नए जोड़े को बधाई

{"_id":"600e5b19c7c7cb3bd4062bd3","slug":"bollywood-celebreties-congratulate-varun-dhawan-and-natasha-dalal-for-getting-married-see-latest-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0924\u093e\u0936\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u090f \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
वरुण धवन-नताशा दलाल
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम @varundvn
anushka sharma
- फोटो : instagram
deepika padukone
- फोटो : instagram
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
- फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने वरुण और नताशा को दी बधाई
- फोटो : instagram