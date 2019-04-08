शहर चुनें

NIRF ranking 2019: राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद आज करने वाले हैं घोषणा, यहां पढ़ें जानकारी

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 01:20 PM IST
nirf ranking 2019 President Ram Nath Kovind to be present list today
नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF) इंडिया रैंकिंग 2019, 8 अप्रैल को यानी आज जारी की जाएगी। भारत के राष्ट्रपति, राम नाथ कोविंद विभिन्न क्षेत्रों और पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए संस्करण रैंकिंग की घोषणा करेंगे। रैंकिंग की घोषणा नौ श्रेणियों - टोटल अंक, विश्वविद्यालयों, इंजीनियरिंग, कॉलेजों, प्रबंधन, फार्मेसी, चिकित्सा, वास्तुकला और कानून के तहत की जाएगी।
