ISRO Gaganyaan Mission, What Indian astronauts eat during journey to Moon in Man Mission of India

जानें क्या खाएंगे चांद पर जाने वाले भारतीय अंतरिक्ष यात्री, ISRO ने बनवाए 22 तरह के पकवान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 02:53 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Social media
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO - Indian Space Research Organisation) साल 2021 में अपना पहला मानवयुक्त अंतरिक्ष मिशन गगनयान (ISRO Space Mission Gaganyaan) भेजने वाला है। इसके लिए इसरो ने देशभर से चार लोगों का चुनाव किया है जो इस मिशन के जरिए चांद पर जाएंगे। ये अंतरिक्ष यात्री इस महीने के तीसरे सप्ताह में विशेष प्रशिक्षण के लिए रूस रवाना होने वाले हैं। इस मिशन के संबंध में आज जो रोचक जानकारी हम आपको दे रहे हैं, वो है इन यात्रियों के खाने के बारे में।

क्या आप जानते हैं कि चांद तक के अपने सफर के दौरान ये भारत के ये चार अंतरिक्ष यात्री क्या खाएंगे? उन्हें खाना कहां से मिलेगा? महीनों लंबे मिशन के दौरान ये क्या खाकर रहने वाले हैं? इन सभी सवालों के जवाब आप आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ सकते हैं।
gaganyaan isro moon mission
