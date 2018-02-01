अपना शहर चुनें

UGC NET 2018: बजट के दिन ही CBSE जारी करेगा नोटिफिकेशन, ऐसे करें चेक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 02:21 PM IST
UGC NET JULY 2018 CBSE RELEASE NOTIFICATION TODAY
CBSE (सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन) ने 8 जनवरी 2018 को UGC NET जुलाई 2018 परीक्षा की घोषणा की थी। अब सीबीएसई इसकी विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी करेगा। उम्मीद है कि यह नोटिफिकेशन बजट के दिन ही जारी कर दिया जाएगा। सभी उम्मीदवार CBSE NET की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से चेक कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि NET जुलाई परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 6 मार्च 2018 से 5 अप्रैल 2018 तक चलेगी। वहीं एप्लिकेशन फीस जमा कराने की आखिरी तारीख 6 अप्रैल 2018 है।
