NCR के किसान का बेटा मायानगरी में मचा रहा धमाल, सीरियल ‘एक लक्ष्य’ में है लीड

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पुन्हाना, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 09:32 PM IST
कहते हैं अगर इंसान अपने मन से कुछ करने की ठान ले तो वह अपनी मंजिल को हासिल कर सकता है। ऐसा ही उदाहरण इमरान ने पेश किया है। अपने हौसले और जज्बात को कायम रख बुलंदियों पर पहुंचने वाला इमरान मायानगरी में अपना जलवा बिखेर रहा है।
