NCR के किसान का बेटा मायानगरी में मचा रहा धमाल, सीरियल ‘एक लक्ष्य’ में है लीड
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पुन्हाना, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 09:32 PM IST
1 of 7
कहते हैं अगर इंसान अपने मन से कुछ करने की ठान ले तो वह अपनी मंजिल को हासिल कर सकता है। ऐसा ही उदाहरण इमरान ने पेश किया है। अपने हौसले और जज्बात को कायम रख बुलंदियों पर पहुंचने वाला इमरान मायानगरी में अपना जलवा बिखेर रहा है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.