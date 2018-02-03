बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
OMG: महिलाओं को मिलेगा इस स्कीम का बड़ा फायदा, बिना देर किए जल्दी पढ़ लें यह खबर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:38 PM IST
महिलाओं को एक ऐसी स्कीम के जरिए आगे आने का मौका मिल रहा है, जिसे सुनकर वह खुशी से झूम उठेंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75db154f1c1b4e588b67fe","slug":"women-will-get-big-advantage-of-this-scheme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.