New Year 2021 : भगवान के दर पर जाकर देवभूमि के लोगों ने किया नए साल का स्वागत, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 03:57 PM IST
भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ किया नए साल का स्वागत
1 of 5
भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ किया नए साल का स्वागत - फोटो : amar ujala
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के लोगों ने नए साल का स्वागत भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ किया। राजधानी देहरादून सहित राज्य के प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों में साल के पहले दिन भक्तों की लंबी लाइन लगी रही। इस दौरान शारीरिक दूरी और कोविड नियमों का पालन किया गया।
 
city & states dehradun new year 2021 happy new year 2021 new year celebration

भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ किया नए साल का स्वागत
भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ किया नए साल का स्वागत - फोटो : amar ujala
हर की पैड़ी में स्नान एवं पूजन के लिए रोजाना से अधिक भीड़ दिखाई दी
हर की पैड़ी में स्नान एवं पूजन के लिए रोजाना से अधिक भीड़ दिखाई दी - फोटो : amar ujala
new year
new year - फोटो : amar ujala
बड़ी संख्या में सैलानी पहुंचे
बड़ी संख्या में सैलानी पहुंचे - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
