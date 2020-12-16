बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fd9800b8ebc3e3f61126798","slug":"weather-forecast-today-update-in-uttarakhand-news-heavy-fog-in-usham-singh-nagar-these-cities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Today :\u00a0\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Weather Today : उत्तराखंड में बढ़ रही ठंड, मैदानी इलाकों में छाया कोहरे का कहर, तस्वीरें...
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर, Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 09:14 AM IST
पिछले दिनों हुई बर्फबारी के बाद अब उत्तराखंड में दिन ब दिन ठंड बढ़ रही है। इतना ही नहीं मैदानी इलाकों में घना कोहरा छा रहा है।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
