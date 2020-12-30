शहर चुनें
Mussoorie: बर्फबारी के बाद जानलेवा बना पाला, फिसलकर एक दूसरे पर गिरीं पर्यटकों की कारें, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून/ मसूरी, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 09:54 PM IST
मसूरी में पाले में फिसली कार
1 of 7
मसूरी में पाले में फिसली कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों की रानी मसूरी में दो दिन पहले हुई सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी के बाद अब पाला जानलेवा बन गया है। मसूरी के कैंपटी मार्ग पर पाले के कारण दो कार और एक स्कूटी फिसल गई। इस दौरान आठ लोगों को चोट आई। गनीमत रही कि कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई।  
मसूरी में पाले में फिसली कार
मसूरी में पाले में फिसली कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मसूरी में पड़ा पाला
मसूरी में पड़ा पाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मसूरी में पाले में फिसली कार
मसूरी में पाले में फिसली कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मसूरी में पाले में फिसलकर रेलिंग पर चढ़ी कार
मसूरी में पाले में फिसलकर रेलिंग पर चढ़ी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मसूरी में सड़क पर पड़ा पाला
मसूरी में सड़क पर पड़ा पाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीति घाटी में जमा झरना
नीति घाटी में जमा झरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीति घाटी में जमा जमी नदी
नीति घाटी में जमा जमी नदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
