बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fd888a1c4285671ca3311bb","slug":"uttarakhand-news-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-play-cricket-with-children-in-dehradun-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: क्रिकेट खेलते बच्चों को देख खुद को रोक न सके बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान, फिर देखिए क्या हुआ
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 03:48 PM IST
देहरादून में अपने रिश्तेदार के घर पहुंचे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान ने जब बच्चों को क्रिकेट खेलते देखा तो वह खुद हो रोक न सके।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5fd888a1c4285671ca3311bb","slug":"uttarakhand-news-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-play-cricket-with-children-in-dehradun-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd888a1c4285671ca3311bb","slug":"uttarakhand-news-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-play-cricket-with-children-in-dehradun-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd888a1c4285671ca3311bb","slug":"uttarakhand-news-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-play-cricket-with-children-in-dehradun-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd888a1c4285671ca3311bb","slug":"uttarakhand-news-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-play-cricket-with-children-in-dehradun-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fd888a1c4285671ca3311bb","slug":"uttarakhand-news-bollywood-actor-aamir-khan-play-cricket-with-children-in-dehradun-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
X
अमर उजाला प्लस
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
DISMISS