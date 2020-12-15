शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: क्रिकेट खेलते बच्चों को देख खुद को रोक न सके बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान, फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 03:48 PM IST
Uttarakhand news, Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Play Cricket with children in dehradun
- फोटो : amar ujala
देहरादून में अपने रिश्तेदार के घर पहुंचे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान ने जब बच्चों को क्रिकेट खेलते देखा तो वह खुद हो रोक न सके।
 
dehradun uttarakhand aamir khan

