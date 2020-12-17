शहर चुनें
Kisan Rally: ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली संग पहुुंचे सैकड़ों किसान, किया कृषि कानूनों का समर्थन, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर, Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 04:15 PM IST
किसान रैली
किसान रैली - फोटो : amar ujala
रुद्रपुर में गुरुवार को कृषि कानून के समर्थन में भाजपा संगठन के जुड़े किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर पर रैली निकाली। 
city & states dehradun udham singh nagar uttarakhand kisan rally kisan law kisan andolan

