Uttarakhand News : मलबा आने से बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद, कई घंटे फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन, तस्वीरें

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बदरीनाथ Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 01:11 PM IST
बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद
1 of 5
बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद - फोटो : amar ujala
तड़के अचानक मलबा आने से तोताघाटी में बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद हो गया। शनिवार सुबह करीब चार बजे यहां सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे रहे। वहीं दोपहर करीब साढ़े 12 बजे हाईवे को यातायात के लिए खोल दिया गया।
