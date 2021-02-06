Uttarakhand News : मलबा आने से बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद, कई घंटे फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"601e2de70ca886453d094c84","slug":"uttarakhand-news-badrinath-highway-closed-in-totaghati-due-to-debris","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Uttarakhand News : \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद
आये दिन हाईवे बाधित हो जाता है
लंबी लाइन लगी
