शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Uttarakhand: landslide on badrinath high way three house and vehicle buried

तस्वीरेंः बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर गिरी चट्टान, कई घर जमींदोज, एक दर्जन गांवों का रास्ता बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 09:14 PM IST
Uttarakhand: landslide on badrinath high way three house and vehicle buried
1 of 7
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऑलवेदर रोड की कटिंग के बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर हुए भारी भूस्खलन से हाईवे ध्वस्त हो गया है। भूस्खलन से तीन मकान जमींदोज हो गए जबकि तीन वाहन मलबे में दब गए।


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
badrinath highway land slide in badrinath high way badrinath highway closed debris on badrinath highway
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जश्न-ए-एकता कार्यक्रम
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः एक मंच पर आए सभी धर्म गुरु, हवन यज्ञ में सीएए-एनआरसी लिखे पर्चों को दी गई आहुति

6 फरवरी 2020

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन
Kanpur

उन्नाव: जलाकर मारी गई दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन के पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप, अब परिवार को लेनी होगी अनुमति

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

6 फरवरी 2020

हर्षिता
Kanpur

पत्थर में भी जान डाल देती हैं कानपुर की हर्षिता, नहीं आता यकीन तो खुद ही देखिए, अचंभित रह जाएंगे आप

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में योगी को भगवा वेष में देख चौंक गए थे पिता, बोले- ये क्या हाल बनाया है, घर चलो

6 फरवरी 2020

Onion sold in Wholesale market price 25 rupees kg in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

खुशखबर: थाली में फिर से लौटा प्याज, बेहद सस्ता हो गया आज, इतनी गिर चुकी है कीमत

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की बचपन की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कॉलेज में ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, हिंदुत्व के लगाव में घर छोड़ा, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

6 फरवरी 2020

Driver saved many life in Gorakhpur after miscreants Stones pelted on roadways bus
Gorakhpur

यूपी: जनरथ बस पर बदमाशों का धावा, लूटने को बरसाईं ईंटें, ड्राइवर ने बचा लीं बहुत जिंदगियां

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
(फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेट्रो को लेकर CM योगी के दो बड़े ऐलान, देखें क्या होगा रूट, कहां-कहां बनेंगे स्टेशन?

6 फरवरी 2020

परिवार के साथ प्रमोद।
Gorakhpur

पैसे कमाने दुबई जाना चाहते हो तो पहले इन तीनों की आपबीती जान लें, मुश्किल से लौटे हैं वापस

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Crime news
Gorakhpur

पोखरे से मिला नर्सिंग छात्रा का शव, व्हाट्सऐप पर नस कटी कलाई की तस्वीर देख चौंका भाई

6 फरवरी 2020

फर्रूखाबाद में 11 घंटे तक बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक
Kanpur

सीएम योगी कल बंधक बनाए गए 25 बच्चों को करेंगे सम्मानित, 11 घंटे मौत के साये में रहकर निकले थे

6 फरवरी 2020

सिपाही सीमा के साथ सुभाष की बेटी गौरी
Kanpur

नए कपड़े पहन सीएम योगी से मिलेगी बदमाश सुभाष की बेटी गौरी, चार दिन भी नहीं बीते और सब भूल गई वो

6 फरवरी 2020

इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

सरकार ने मस्जिद निर्माण के लिए दी ये जमीन, बाबरी के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी ने जोड़ दी शर्त, तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2020

Truth behind the murder of Ranjeet Bachchan.
Lucknow

11 सेकेंड के सीसीटीवी फुटेज से रणजीत बच्चन के हत्यारों तक पहुंची पुलिस, अवैध संबंध बने हत्या की वजह, तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी व रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

दूसरी पत्नी की शादी बनी रणजीत बच्चन के लिए मौत का कारण, आशिक संग मिलकर रची थी साजिश

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
Kanpur

आंखों के सामने थम गईं पांच लोगों की सांसें, तड़पकर हुई तीन बच्चों की मौत, एंबुलेंस की देरी बनी काल

6 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham covered with snow, ten feet of snow in dham
Chamoli

उत्तराखंडः बर्फ के आगोश में बदरीनाथ धाम, अभी भी जमी है दस फीट बर्फ, तस्वीरों में देखें

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया: एक साथ चार को फांसी देकर इतिहास रचेगा तिहाड़, ऐसी होगी प्रक्रिया

6 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

वृंदावन से रिवरफ्रंट तक रोमांच, टैंकों में बैठ फूले नहीं समाए लोग, आकाश को छूकर देखा

6 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

असल मुद्दों से भटक गया चुनाव, न प्रदूषण का जिक्र न ऑड ईवन की बात

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज: एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत, हादसे का मंजर देख हर कोई सिहर उठा, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

6 फरवरी 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सरकार की सहायता के लिए आरबीआई नहीं छापेगी अतिरिक्त नोट, गर्वनर शक्तिकांत दास ने किया साफ

आरबीआई के गर्वनर शक्तिकांत दास ने साफ कहा है कि सरकार की मदद के लिए आरबीआई और अधिक नोटों की छपाई नहीं करेगी। इससे केंद्र सरकार को तगड़ा झटका लगा है।

6 फरवरी 2020

अम्मा 1:56

105 साल की भागीरथी अम्मा का हैरान करने वाला कारनामा, 74.5% अंकों के साथ पास की चौथी की परीक्षा

6 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्पो 2020 5:35

डिफेंस एक्पो 2020: मैसूर से आई कंपनी ने बनाया ऐसा रोबोट जो युद्ध में बचाएगा सैनिकों की जान

6 फरवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी 10:45

पीएम मोदी का सीएए पर विपक्ष से सवाल, पूछा- 'क्या पंडित नेहरू कम्युनल थे?'

6 फरवरी 2020

रामदास आठवले 5:57

आठवले ने संसद में किया CAA का समर्थन, सभापति बोले- मनोरंजन के लिए शुक्रिया

6 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited