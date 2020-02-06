बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरेंः बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर गिरी चट्टान, कई घर जमींदोज, एक दर्जन गांवों का रास्ता बंद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 09:14 PM IST
ऑलवेदर रोड की कटिंग के बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर हुए भारी भूस्खलन से हाईवे ध्वस्त हो गया है। भूस्खलन से तीन मकान जमींदोज हो गए जबकि तीन वाहन मलबे में दब गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c32938ebc3ee5d105aa54","slug":"uttarakhand-landslide-on-badrinath-high-way-three-house-and-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरबीआई के गर्वनर शक्तिकांत दास ने साफ कहा है कि सरकार की मदद के लिए आरबीआई और अधिक नोटों की छपाई नहीं करेगी। इससे केंद्र सरकार को तगड़ा झटका लगा है।
6 फरवरी 2020
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited