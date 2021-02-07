शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand Chamoli News: Haridwar and Rishikesh Police shifted people lives near ganga river

Uttarakhand Disaster: चमोली में आपदा के बाद हरिद्वार और ऋषिकेश में अलर्ट, गंगा किनारे से लोगों को हटाया, तस्वीरें...

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 01:59 PM IST
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटा
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में आपदा के बाद हरिद्वार और ऋषिकेश में भी पुलिस प्रशासन ने अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। लोगों से अपील की जा रही है कि नदी किनारे ना जाएं। वहीं, प्रशासन टीम ने गंगा किनारे बसी आबादी को वहां से हटाना शुरू कर दिया है। 
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटा
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद हरिद्वार में गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद हरिद्वार में गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद हरिद्वार में गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद हरिद्वार में गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद हरिद्वार में गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद हरिद्वार में गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग
गंगा किनारे से हटाए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद ऋषिकेश में जल पुलिस तैयार
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद ऋषिकेश में जल पुलिस तैयार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद ऋषिकेश में जल पुलिस तैयार
चमोली जिले में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद ऋषिकेश में जल पुलिस तैयार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
