Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: आपदा के बीच जवानों ने ऐसे बचाई 40 जिंदगियां, देखें जांबाजों के जोश से भरी तस्वीरें...

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:20 PM IST
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य करते जवान
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य करते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चमोली में आई आपदा के दौरान एसडीआएफ, एनडीआरएफ और आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने 40 जिंदगियों को बचाया। विपरीत परिस्थितियों में जवानों ने हौसला दिखाते हुए जब लोगों को मलबे से बाहर निकाला तो उनके चेहरे की खुशी देखने लायक थी। तस्वीरें देखिए...
city & states chamoli dehradun national uttarakhand flood in dhauli river glacier burst in uttarakhand glacier burst flood in uttarakhand glacier disaster disaster in uttarakhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य करते जवान
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य करते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य करते जवान
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य करते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा में व्यक्ति को बचाते जवान
चमोली आपदा में व्यक्ति को बचाते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा में व्यक्ति को बचाते जवान
चमोली आपदा में व्यक्ति को बचाते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तपोवन टनल तक जाने के लिए नीचे उतरते जवान
तपोवन टनल तक जाने के लिए नीचे उतरते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा में व्यक्ति को बचाती पुलिस
चमोली आपदा में व्यक्ति को बचाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तपोवन टनल में फंसे मजदूरों को निकालते जवान
तपोवन टनल में फंसे मजदूरों को निकालते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य के बाद खुश होते जवान
चमोली आपदा में बचाव कार्य के बाद खुश होते जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
