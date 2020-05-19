शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Two Cars caught fire in Residential Colony Haridwar, See Photos

हरिद्वार: अचानक आग का गोला बनीं दो कारें, लपटें देख लोगों में मची अफरा-तफरी, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 09:13 PM IST
Two Cars caught fire in Residential Colony Haridwar, See Photos
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार में पुराना रानीपुर मोड़ क्षेत्र की पंचवटी कॉलोनी में मंगलवार दोपहर एक खाली भूखंड में कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग की चपेट में आकर दो कारें धूं धूं कर जल उठीं। आग की लपटें देख लोगों में भी अफरा तफरी मच गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सिर्फ 30 दिनों में करें CLAT परीक्षा की तैयारी, आज ही लें दाखिला
Click here
विज्ञापन
cars caught fire in haridwar fire fire in car car caught fire uttarakhand news कार काम में लगी आग आग का गोला बनी कार

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कांग्रेस की बसों पर मचा सियासी बवाल
Agra

लॉकडाउन: बे'बस' श्रमिकों की घर वापसी पर यूपी-राजस्थान बॉर्डर बना सियासी जंग का मैदान

19 मई 2020

औरैया में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में हो चुकी है 28 प्रवासी श्रमिकों की मौत
Kanpur

औरैया हादसे को लेकर गरमाई देश की राजनीति, प्रियंका गांधी और सीएम योगी के बीच छिड़ा ट्विटर वॉर

19 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Safalta

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Curfew relaxation time extended in these districts of Himachal, know when shops will open
Himachal Pradesh

Lockdown4.0: हिमाचल में अब कर्फ्यू में आठ घंटे की ढील, जानें जिलों में कब खुलेंगी दुकानें

19 मई 2020

Uttarakhand: Awesome View of Snow Covered Rudarnath Temple First Time, Visuals
Chamoli

चतुर्थ केदार भगवान रुद्रनाथ के आस्था पथ पर पसरे हैं हिमखंड, पहली बार दिखा ऐसा सुंदर नजारा, तस्वीरें...

19 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
शनिदेव
Dehradun

शनि जयंती 2020: इन राशियों पर रहेगा शनिदेव की क्रूर नजरों का प्रकोप, ये उपाय करेंगे तो बरसेगी अपार कृपा

19 मई 2020

कोरोना से ठीक लौटे घर और कोरोना वार्ड में डांस करते मरीज
Meerut

तस्वीरें: कोरोना वार्ड में डांस, बढ़ रहा मरीजों का आत्मविश्वास, 11 जगह से टूटी थीं हड्डियां, ठीक होकर लौटे घर

19 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

समायरा ध्यानी- नर्सरी, आध्या, आर्यन ठकवानी क्लास-पांच
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए सुंदर तस्वीरें

19 मई 2020

pravasi mazdoor is traveling in inhuman conditions.
Lucknow

पारा 40 पार, भट्ठी से तपते ट्रकों में भरे चले आ रहे हैं प्रवासी मजदूर, सारे इंतजाम ध्वस्त, तस्वीरें

19 मई 2020

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Safalta

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
विज्ञापन
मास्क न पहनने पर सड़क पर लिटाकर दी सजा
Delhi NCR

मास्क न पहनने पर दो युवकों को तपती धूप में सड़क पर लिटाकर दी सजा, अब पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

19 मई 2020

डाउनटाउन में पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

ध्वस्त हुए इस ठिकाने में ही था जुनैद, आतंकियों के मारे जाने के बाद डाउनटाउन में पत्थरबाजी

19 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
फ्लाइओवर के नीचे इक्ट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-यूपी बॉर्डर पर फिर उमड़ी प्रवासी मजदूरों की भीड़, इस बार अफवाह का हुए शिकार 

19 मई 2020

नवाकदल मुठभेड़ में जुनैद सहराई मारा गया
Jammu

जुमे की नमाज के बाद गायब हुआ था एमबीए पास आतंकी जुनैद, उस दिन कश्मीर में मची थी खलबली

19 मई 2020

Tail star
Gorakhpur

सूर्य की ओर बढ़ रहा धूमकेतु, आसमान में होगी आतिशबाजी, देखें तस्वीरें

19 मई 2020

रियाज नायकू, ताहिर मोहम्मद भट, जुनैद सहराई
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: नायकू के बाद ताहिर और आज ढेर हुआ जुनैद, हुर्रियत चेयरमैन का बेटा था ये आतंकी

19 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंचते ही बस के लिए दौड़ पड़े हजारों प्रवासी, जगह न मिलने पर खिड़कियों से ही कर रहे प्रवेश, देखें तस्वीरें

19 मई 2020

UP Board Result 2020
Meerut

UP Board 2020 Result: सावधानी व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ हो रहा हाईस्कूल-इंटरमीडिएट की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्याकंन, तस्वीरें

19 मई 2020

घर जाने को बसों का इंतजार करते प्रवासी मजदूर
Agra

वेदनाः पुलिस पीटे, भूखे-प्यासे रहें, पांव छिल जाएं...लेकिन घर तो जाना ही है

19 मई 2020

उज्ज नदी का 90 फीसदी पानी जम्मू-कश्मीर में रहेगा
Jammu

पाकिस्तान पर एक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, अब पानी के लिए फड़फड़ाएगा पाक, देखें देश का गौरवशाली बांध

19 मई 2020

बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
Kanpur

Shobhan Sarkar Death: परिजनों का आरोप, शोभन सरकार की मौत के पीछे साजिश, सीबीआई जांच की मांग

19 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

चिलचिलाती धूप में प्रवासियों को घर पहुंचने की जल्दी, सुरक्षित भेजने की जद्दोजहद में अफसरों के भी छूटे पसीने

19 मई 2020

व्यवस्था बनाती पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ: सरधना में बिना अनुमति खुला पूरा बाजार, उमड़े ग्राहक, पुलिस ने फटकारीं लाठियां

19 मई 2020

Dehradun : refined mustered oil factory caught fire
Dehradun

देहरादून : रिफाइंड मस्टर्ड ऑयल फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग, छह घंटे बाद पाया काबू, तस्वीरें 

19 मई 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited