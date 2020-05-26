शहर चुनें

दारमा घाटी में पुल से धौली नदी में गिरकर लापता हुए दो ग्रामीण, सर्च ऑपरेशन में भी नहीं लगा कोई सुराग, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़, Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 06:22 PM IST
Search Operation For Two villagers missing after falls into river in Pithoragarh Darma Ghati
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में पिथौरागढ़ तहसील मुख्यालय से 50 किलोमीटर दूर दारमा घाटी के ग्राम सभा बोंगलिंग में सोमवार को लकड़ी के पुल से धौली नदी में गिरे दो ग्रामीणों का मंगलवार को चले सर्च ऑपरेशन में भी कोई पता नहीं चल पाया है।
search operation darma ghati two villagers missing villagers missing missing villagers falls into river pithoragarh news drown

