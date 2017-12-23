बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘टाइगर जिंदा है’ का शो रुकवाया, फाड़े पोस्टर, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने फूंका सलमान और शिल्पा का पुतला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
Salman khan film 'Tiger Zinda hai' protest in uttarakhand
{"_id":"5a3e70994f1c1bd1408be8d7","slug":"salman-khan-film-tiger-zinda-hai-protest-in-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u2018\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u2019 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094b \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:58 AM IST
सलमान खान और शिल्पा शेट्टी द्वारा वाल्मीकि समाज को लेकर की गई अभद्र टिप्पणी के बाद लोगों में आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लाइब्रेरी सिनेमा हाल जाकर सलमान खान की फिल्म टाइगर जिंदा है का शो रुकवा दिया और फिल्म के पोस्टर भी फाड़े।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b76f254f1c1bf07f8b62e4","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-case-eye-witness-reveals-many-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!