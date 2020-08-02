शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rare Coincidence after 30 years, Know Bhadra and Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2020: इस समय तक रहेगी भद्रा, 30 साल बाद बन रहे खास योग में भाई को राखी बांधे बहनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 06:43 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rare Coincidence after 30 years, Know Bhadra and Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
सोमवार तीन अगस्त को रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। लेकिन ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार रक्षाबंधन के दिन सुबह 9:28 बजे तक भद्रा रहेगी। भद्रा के दौरान कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं किया जाता है। इसलिए बहनें सुबह 9:28 बजे के बाद ही भाईयों को राखी बांधे। 
rakshabandhan 2020 rakshabandhan kab ka hai raksha bandhan 2020 raksha bandhan रक्षा बंधन

