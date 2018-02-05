अपना शहर चुनें

भारत के इस ग्लेशियर की सेहत बिगड़ने से खतरा, वैज्ञानिक हुए अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:25 AM IST
pindari glacier is in danger
ग्लोबल वार्मिंग का दुष्प्रभाव पिंडारी ग्लेशियर और इसके आसपास के क्षेत्र पर पड़ रहा है। ग्लेशियर से निकलकर पिंडर नदी में मिलने वाला पानी घट गया है, इसके साथ ही आसपास के इलाकों के जलस्रोत सूख रहे हैं।
 
pindari glacier

