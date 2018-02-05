बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a789c644f1c1b84268b8ade","slug":"on-maha-shivratri-2018-kedarnath-gate-open-date-will-declare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस दिन घोषित होगी केदार धाम के कपाट खुलने की तिथि, यहां होगा भव्य आयोजन
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:38 PM IST
केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने की तिथि इस दिन घोषित की जाएगी। यहां पर भव्य आयोजन के बाद वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ इसकी घोषणा की जाएगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a789c644f1c1b84268b8ade","slug":"on-maha-shivratri-2018-kedarnath-gate-open-date-will-declare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a789c644f1c1b84268b8ade","slug":"on-maha-shivratri-2018-kedarnath-gate-open-date-will-declare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a789c644f1c1b84268b8ade","slug":"on-maha-shivratri-2018-kedarnath-gate-open-date-will-declare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a789c644f1c1b84268b8ade","slug":"on-maha-shivratri-2018-kedarnath-gate-open-date-will-declare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a789c644f1c1b84268b8ade","slug":"on-maha-shivratri-2018-kedarnath-gate-open-date-will-declare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.