Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Noida Tourist Innova Car Fell into ditch in Mussoorie, Two Family members killed, Photos

नोएडा से मसूरी घूमने आया था परिवार, रास्ते में हो गया हादसा और छा गया मातम, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 05:17 PM IST
Noida Tourist Innova Car Fell into ditch in Mussoorie, Two Family members killed, Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनलॉक-2 के बाद शनिवार को नोएडा से मसूरी घूमने आए परिवार की खुशियां एक हादसे से मातम में बदल गई। घूमने के बाद मसूरी से देहरादून लौट रहे परिवार की इनोवा कार हादसे का शिकार हो गई। तस्वीरें देखिए...
accident car accident car accident in mussoorie uttarakhand news road accident car fell into ditch कार हादसा मौत कार खाई में गिरी mussoorie

