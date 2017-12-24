बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आएगा साल 2018, यहां जानिए आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
New year 2018 horoscope effect on zodiac
{"_id":"5a3fbb154f1c1b87698c37b0","slug":"new-year-2018-horoscope-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 2018, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:19 PM IST
नया साल आने में कुछ ही दिन बाकी हैं। इन राशियों के लिए ये साल खुशियां लेकर आने वाला है। तो जानिए आपकी राशि के लिए ये साल कैसा रहेगा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!