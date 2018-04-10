शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   new test for pcs exam uttarakhand

ध्यान दें PCS परीक्षा में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, अब ये टेस्ट करना होगा क्वालिफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 11:52 AM IST
PCS Examination 2018
1 of 6
आयोग ने लंबे समय से चली आ रही इस मांग को मानते हुए सी-सैट क्वालिफाइंग करने का प्रस्ताव सरकार को भेज दिया है। सरकार को फैसला लेना बाकी है। इससे पहले सीसैट लागू करने वाला संघ लोक सेवा आयोग(यूपीएससी) खुद इसे क्वालिफाइंग कर चुका है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
new test for pcs exam pcs exam uttarakhand pcs exam c-set uttarakhand public service commission

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Jio
Dehradun

रिलायंस JIO का सिम यूज करते हैं तो आपको मिलेंगे ये खास तोहफे

10 अप्रैल 2018

Tina Dabi
Dehradun

एक दूजे के हुए IAS टॉपर टीना डाबी और अतहर, पढ़ें कैसे शादी के लिए टीना के पीछे पड़ गए थे अतहर

10 अप्रैल 2018

Akshaya Tritiya
Dehradun

अक्षय तृतीया 2018: इनमें से खरीदेंगे कोई भी एक चीज तो होगा शुभ लाभ

10 अप्रैल 2018

periods
Dehradun

पीरियड्स आने पर यहां औरतों के साथ किया जाता है 'जानवरों' जैसा सुलूक, पढ़ेंगे तो यकीन नहीं होगा

10 अप्रैल 2018

20 children killed in accident as school bus died in gorge near kangra himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: इधर-उधर बिखरे मासूमों के अंग, 27 की मौत, चीख पुकार से गूंजा मलकवाल

10 अप्रैल 2018

सेल्फी ऑन ट्रेन
Dehradun

सेल्फी के दीवाने हो जाएं सावधान, अगर ये बात नहीं मानी तो होगी जेल

10 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap yadav meets his Fiancee Aishwarya Rai at patna airport 
Bihar

शादी तय होने के बाद जब एयरपोर्ट पर अचानक यूं मिले तेजप्रताप-ऐश्वर्या, देखें तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

Internet Speed
Delhi NCR

10 अप्रैल को भारत बंद के मद्देनजर यूपी के इस शहर में आज शाम 6 बजे तक नहीं चलेगा इंटरनेट

10 अप्रैल 2018

sugarcane
Chandigarh

10 रुपये का गन्ने का जूस प्यास तो बुझाता है, पर देखिए कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप!

9 अप्रैल 2018

प्रिटी जिंटा
Chandigarh

मैच 'किंग्स' जीते...पर फैन्स प्रिटी जिंटा की अदाओं पर दिल हार गए, देखें दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2018

train
Delhi NCR

IRCTC आपको देगा 10,000 रुपये कैश, बस कर लें ये छोटा सा काम

9 अप्रैल 2018

Indian Railway
Chandigarh

रेलवे ने बदले टिकट से जुड़े कुछ नियम, ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो देखें...काम आएंगे

10 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, तीन विदेशी युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस के पैरों तले खिसकी जमीन

9 अप्रैल 2018

Private Schools new fraud about Ncert book in dehradun
Dehradun

NCERT की किताबों को लेकर स्कूलों ने शुरू किया नया खेल, पढ़कर माथा पकड़ लेंगे

10 अप्रैल 2018

army
Dehradun

सेना भर्ती में शामिल होने आए इन पांच युवाओं ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि वहां मच गया हड़कंप और फिर...

10 अप्रैल 2018

बदरीनाथ धाम
Dehradun

बंद हो जाएंगे विश्व प्रसिद्ध इस धाम के रास्ते, नृसिंह देवता की भवष्यिवाणी हैरतअंगेज करने वाली

9 अप्रैल 2018

shani dev
Dehradun

वक्री शनि के कारण इस राशि को नहीं मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ, जानिए क्यों है कष्टदायी

9 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद के दौरान प्रदर्शन
Agra

Breaking: भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा के विरोध में सवर्ण और ओबीसी मोर्चा का 10 अप्रैल का आंदोलन स्थगित

9 अप्रैल 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

कार्यक्रम में जा रहे केजरीवाल को बीच रास्ते में पता चली ऐसी बात कि उलटे पांव लौट गए घर

10 अप्रैल 2018

snake
Dehradun

नाग की मौत का बदला लेने पहुंची नागिन, वश में करने को बुलाया सपेरा और फिर...

10 अप्रैल 2018

rbi
Dehradun

बैंक में खाता है तो आप बन जाएंगे इन 10 फायदों के हकदार, पढ़िए और मौज लीजिए

10 अप्रैल 2018

सड़क हादसा
Agra

आगरा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, जीप-डंपर की भिड़ंत में 7 की मौत, दो की हालत नाजुक, देखिए हादसे की तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2018

PCS Examination 2018
exam paper Evaluation
upsc
upsc
exam

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.