शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   neha kakkar marriage news: truth behind neha kakkar marriage news, cousin brother tell reality

नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी के राज से चचेरे भाई ने उठाया पर्दा, बताया सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल खबरों का सच

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 06:02 PM IST
नेहा कक्कड़
1 of 6
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : insatgram
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर गायिका नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी से जुड़ी खबरें आने के बाद अब उनके चचेरे भाई विशाल कक्कड़ ने नेहा की शादी के राज से पर्दा उठा दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun neha kakkar marriage neha kakkar rohanpreet singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

neha kakkar
Chandigarh

नेहा कक्कड़ बनेंगी दुल्हन, शादी की तारीख आई सामने, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया था प्यार का इजहार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़, रोहनप्रीत सिंह
Bollywood

नेहा और रोहनप्रीत का हुआ रोका! वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkart sale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
पुलिस वाले भी नहीं कर रहे नियमों का पालन
Meerut

यूपी: इन्हें नहीं जुर्माने का डर, बिना हेलमेट के दौड़ा रहे वाहन, तस्वीरों में देखिए जिले का हाल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल ने दर्द से तड़पते मरीज को भगाया
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पैरों में कीड़े पड़ने, हाथ में गलन के बाद भी आरएमएल अस्पताल ने मरीज को भगाया, एनजीओ बना सहारा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

परम एकादशी पर कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन, प्राप्त होगा सुख - समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद
astrology

परम एकादशी पर कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन, प्राप्त होगा सुख - समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद
गोली लगने से घायल पुजारी सम्राट दास, राम जानकी मंदिर
Lucknow

पुजारी पर हमला: 120 बीघे जमीन के लिए तीन साल से चल रहा था खूनी खेल, 30 बीघे पर पहले से ही दबंगों का कब्जा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

BARZULLA ENCOUNTER
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बारजुल्ला एनकाउंटर की तस्वीरें, देखें सुरक्षाबलों ने कैसे किया पाक आतंकी सैफुल्लाह समेत दो को ढेर

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नाटी इमली का भरत मिलाप।
Varanasi

बनारस में टूटी सैकड़ों वर्ष पुरानी परंपराएं, 475 साल में पहली बार नाटी इमली में नहीं होगा भरत मिलाप

12 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी और लाल घेरे में तहसीलदार सुनैना
Meerut

तहसीलदार पत्नी की मौत... सदमे में पति, खौफनाक था हादसा, तीन की गई जान, तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkart sale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
घायल युवक (जिसकी बाद में मौत हो गई) और गांव में पहुंची पुलिस।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़: दो युवकों की दिनदहाड़े हत्या से दहशत में गांव वाले, एसपी सहित कई थानों की पुलिस ने डेरा डाला

12 अक्टूबर 2020

श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला की फाइल फोटो (बंदूक की सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस 'डॉन' ने बंदूक के बल पर बदल दी थी रेलवे की ठेकेदारी, यहां पढ़िए 'खूनी खेल' की कहानी

12 अक्टूबर 2020

परम एकादशी पर कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन, प्राप्त होगा सुख - समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद
astrology

परम एकादशी पर कराएं श्री कृष्ण का सामूहिक पूजन, प्राप्त होगा सुख - समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद
दाएं हिंदू टी स्टॉल और बाएं मुस्लिम टी स्टॉल। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

आजादी से पहले ट्रेनों में मिलता था 'हिंदू-मुस्लिम पानी', इस शख्स की लगाई जाती थी ड्यूटी

12 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस रेप केस: गांव में तैनात पुलिस और खेतों में काम करते दिखे किसान
Aligarh

हाथरस: बिटिया के गांव में जातीय तनाव के बीच पटरी पर लौट रही दिनचर्या, काम-धंधे में व्यस्त होने लगे लोग

12 अक्टूबर 2020

शालिनी, उषा विश्वकर्मा, आभा सिंह
Lucknow

बेटियों को निडर और साहसी बनाने के साथ उन्हें दें सुरक्षा, जिन्दगी मास्टर क्लास सीजन-2 में विशेषज्ञों ने दिए ये टिप्स

12 अक्टूबर 2020

Rudrapur news: bjp supporter parshad shot dead by some unknown criminals, photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कुछ काम है बोलकर पार्षद को बुलाया घर से बाहर और चला दी अंधाधुंध गोलियां, तस्वीरों में देखें

12 अक्टूबर 2020

खिलाड़ी प्रदीप कुमार
Meerut

दिव्यांग प्रदीप के हौसले को सलाम... पहले 14 साल तक खुद से लड़े, फिर जीते 11 मेडल, तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं दास्तां

12 अक्टूबर 2020

गोवर्धन में परिक्रमा लगाने के दौरान श्रीकांत शर्मा
Agra

तस्वीरें- ऊर्जा मंत्री ने गोवर्धन में लगाई परिक्रमा, दानघाटी मंदिर के किए दर्शन

12 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस बल के पहुंचने से पहले दम तोड़ चुके थे पुलिसकर्मी, मरने से पहले...

12 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में इस बीमारी के मरीजों को कोरोना ने आसानी से बनाया शिकार, शोध में हुआ खुलासा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

people searched domestic things burned out in fire in aishbagh in Lucknow.
Lucknow

भीषण आग से तबाह हुई गृहस्थी में जरूरत का सामान ढूढ़ते रहे झुलसे लोग, हर तरफ सिर्फ राख दिखी, तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2020

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus Tips: दवा नहीं इससे बढ़ाएं अपनी इम्युनिटी, डॉक्टर भी दे रहे हैं ये सलाह

12 अक्टूबर 2020

वीआईपी इलाकों में सड़कों का हाल
Lucknow

लखनऊः वीआईपी इलाकों की सड़कों का ये है हाल, बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बयां कर रहे बदहाली, तस्वीरें...

12 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर चूहों का आतंक रहता है।
Gorakhpur

अजीबो-गरीब: चूहों ने रेलवे पटरियों से बदला अपना 'आशियाना', अब यहां कर रहे निवास

12 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : insatgram
नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : social media
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह - फोटो : Instagram: @rohanpreetsingh
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह की रोका सेरेमनी की तस्वीर
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह की रोका सेरेमनी की तस्वीर - फोटो : Instagram: @bb14kakhabri
नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : Instagram
नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : Instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited