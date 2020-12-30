शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Marriage muhurat in new year 2021 : from april month marriage will starts

New Year 2021 : नए साल में 51 दिन गूंजेंगी शहनाइयां, अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे विवाह मुहूर्त

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 02:29 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
आने वाले नए साल यानि 2021 में 51 दिन शहनाइयां गूंजेंगी। सबसे अधिक मई माह में 20 दिन शादी-विवाह के होंगे। फरवरी में एक भी शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं है। वहीं, दिसंबर में शादियों के लिए छह शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। जबकि, साल 2020 में करीब 120 दिन शादी के मुहूर्त थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun uttarakhand marriage muhurat 2021 marriage muhurat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन (file)
Gorakhpur

इस अभिनेता को संसद में 'ड्रग्स' के खिलाफ बोलना पड़ा महंगा, हाथ से गईं सात से अधिक फिल्में

30 दिसंबर 2020

श्रीनगर एनकाउंटर
Jammu

जांबाजों ने कुछ ऐसे मार गिराए तीन आतंकी, साथ ही पढ़ें पाक की 5100 नापाक हरकतों के बारे में

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
KIA SONET

युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
शहीद की अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
Meerut

शहादत को सलाम: सर्द मौसम में जोश हाई...शहीद अनिल तोमर के अंतिम संस्कार में लगे भारत मां के जयकारे

30 दिसंबर 2020

स्वरोजगार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन गए ये लोग।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन में छूटी नौकरी तो आर्थिक रूप से टूट गए थे ये लोग, जानिए कैसे बन गए आत्मनिर्भर

30 दिसंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 क्यों हैं ख़ास, जानें कुम्भ मेले से जुड़ी यह बातें
Astrology

वर्ष 2021 क्यों हैं ख़ास, जानें कुम्भ मेले से जुड़ी यह बातें
आगरा किला पर आए सैलानी
Agra

आगरा किला में लॉकर न मिलने से भटक रहे सैलानी, कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के कारण शुरू नहीं हुई सुविधा

30 दिसंबर 2020

कश्मीर में हुई जाता बर्फबारी
Jammu

कश्मीर में एक बार फिर बर्फबारी ने दी दस्तक, सफेद चादर से लिपटी घाटी, पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिले

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X