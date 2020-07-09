शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर पहाड़ी से आया भारी मलबा, मलबे में दफन हुई कार, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 09:22 AM IST
landslide on badrinath highway at shri nagar, one vehicle buried
- फोटो : amar ujala
बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर आज तड़के अचानक पहाड़ी से सड़क पर भारी मलबा आ गया। जिसमें एक कार दब गई।

 
badrinath highway landslide monsoon 2020 char dham yatra 2020

