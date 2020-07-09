बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5f068ccf6df4732adf391c25","slug":"landslide-on-badrinath-highway-at-shri-nagar-one-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर पहाड़ी से आया भारी मलबा, मलबे में दफन हुई कार, तस्वीरें
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 09:22 AM IST
बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर आज तड़के अचानक पहाड़ी से सड़क पर भारी मलबा आ गया। जिसमें एक कार दब गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5f068ccf6df4732adf391c25","slug":"landslide-on-badrinath-highway-at-shri-nagar-one-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f068ccf6df4732adf391c25","slug":"landslide-on-badrinath-highway-at-shri-nagar-one-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f068ccf6df4732adf391c25","slug":"landslide-on-badrinath-highway-at-shri-nagar-one-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f068ccf6df4732adf391c25","slug":"landslide-on-badrinath-highway-at-shri-nagar-one-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f068ccf6df4732adf391c25","slug":"landslide-on-badrinath-highway-at-shri-nagar-one-vehicle-buried","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u093e, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
X
अमर उजाला प्लस
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
DISMISS
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited