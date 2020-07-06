शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Army Truck Fell into ditch on Auli Road in Uttarakhand, Trainee ITBP Soldiers done Rescue of Injured jawans, Photos

खाई में गिरा सेना का वाहन तो देवदूत बनकर पहुंचे हिमवीर, ऐसे बचाई जवानों की जान, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 06:06 PM IST
औली मार्ग पर सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा
1 of 5
औली मार्ग पर सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में औली मार्ग पर सेना का वाहन जब खाई में गिरा तो प्रशिक्षु हिमवीर उनकी मदद के लिए देवदूत बनकर सामने आए। वाहन को खाई में गिरा देख हिमवीरों ने एक मिनट की भी देरी न करते हुए फुर्ती से बचाव कार्य शुरू किया। तस्वीरें देखिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020 परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख आज, Safalta.com के जरिए करिए एग्जाम की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
army vehicle fall into ditch uttarakhand news सेना भारतीय सेना indian army itbp accident accident in uttarakhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Bjp Leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy Samdhi Samdhan Car Fell into ditch in Mussoorie Both killed
Dehradun

मसूरी: भाजपा नेता राजीव प्रताप रूड़ी के समधी-समधन की कार खाई में गिरी, दोनों की मौत

5 जुलाई 2020

Husband and Wife Killed in Tragic Car Accident during return from in Mussoorie
Dehradun

बारिश और कोहरा बना काल, मसूरी घूमकर हंसी-खुशी घर लौट रहे पति-पत्नी को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

5 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Sage University

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Noida Tourist Innova Car Fell into ditch in Mussoorie, Two Family members killed, Photos
Dehradun

नोएडा से मसूरी घूमने आया था परिवार, रास्ते में हो गया हादसा और छा गया मातम, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: 89 घंटे से फरार कुख्यात विकास पर ढाई लाख का इनाम, तीन राज्यों में पुलिस की 100 टीमें दे रहीं दबिश

6 जुलाई 2020

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
SAWAN Special

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
Dehradun Accident News: Four Youth killed in Horrible Road Accident in Doiwala
Dehradun

लॉकडाउन में दोबारा काम शुरू करने देहरादून आ रहे थे चार युवक, रास्ते में ही ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा एवं रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: शहीद सीओ देवेन्द्र मिश्रा की बेटी ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, जानकर आपको भी होगा गर्व

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: पुलिस से AK47 लूट चिल्लाया था विकास दुबे, गाली देकर बोला, सबको मारकर यहीं जला दो

6 जुलाई 2020

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
Sage University

विश्वस्तरीय शिक्षा के पर्याय सेज विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों को मिल रही करियर में अभूतपूर्व सफलता
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

पुलिस को बम से उड़ाना चाहता था विकास दुबे, मकान में मिले बंकर से विस्फोटक, असलहों का जखीरा बरामद

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे का गुर्गा बन समझौता कराने पहुंचा था थानेदार, हथियार छीन बना लिया था बंधक

6 जुलाई 2020

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
SAWAN Special

सावन के सोमवार पर कराएं शिव का सहस्राचन, मिलेगी समस्त आकस्मिक परेशानियों से मुक्ति
vikas dubey
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: करोड़ों की जमीन कब्जाने वाले विकास दुबे को लेकर एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस भी हैरान

6 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: मिल गया आठ मौतों का जिम्मेदार 'विभीषण', इसी ने विकास को की थी दबिश की मुखबिरी

6 जुलाई 2020

विकास ने सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा को दी सबसे दर्दनाक मौत
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: रात की कहानी घायल होमगार्ड की जुबानी, बताया बदमाशों ने कैसे दी सीओ को क्रूर मौत

6 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे एवं पत्नी रिचा दुबे
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा को लेकर हुआ ये बड़ा खुलासा

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: क्या यूपी बाॅर्डर सील होने से पहले ही फरार हो गया विकास दुबे?

6 जुलाई 2020

कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर हत्या
Kanpur

विधवा भाभी के साथ रहना चाहता था देवर, इंकार करने पर दी दर्दनाक मौत, कुल्हाड़ी से सिर पर किए वार

6 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

चौंकाने वाला खुलासा: आपराधिक घटनाओं को अंजाम देने से पहले बगिया में मीटिंग करता था विकास, भूसे में रखता था असलहे

6 जुलाई 2020

कीप लगाकर किया भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक
Agra

मंदिर के पट बंद...आस्था नहीं कम, भक्तों ने कीप लगाकर किया भगवान भोले का जलाभिषेक, देखें तस्वीरें

6 जुलाई 2020

man committed suicide in bhola khera in lucknow
Lucknow

युवक ने दीवारों पर सुसाइड नोट लिख लगाई फांसी, इन पर लगाए आरोप

6 जुलाई 2020

शिवखोड़ी
Jammu

सावन विशेषः इसी जगह भोलेनाथ ने भस्मासुर को किया था खत्म, अद्भुत है शिव धाम, ऐसे पहुंच सकते हैं यहां

6 जुलाई 2020

Sawan 2020
Deoria

Sawan 2020: गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल में ऐसे हुई भगवान शिव की पूजा, बंदिशों के बीच हुआ जलाभिषेक

6 जुलाई 2020

सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र की फाइल फोटो व पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में एक और खुलासा: सीओ ने पहले ही कहा था, भ्रष्ट है थानेदार पर किसी ने नहीं दिया ध्यान

6 जुलाई 2020

औली मार्ग पर सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा
औली मार्ग पर सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited